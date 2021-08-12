Inclusive playground opens in Greece after Hot cocoa-selling girl raises awareness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A young girls dream to make a local playground more accessible has come true.

8-year old Santii Patel came up with the idea of bringing a new wheelchair-accessible swing to a Greece park. Santii spent her day off of school on last year to sell hot chocolate to raise money for a swing for kids in wheelchairs.

Patel’s mother says she couldn’t be more proud of Santii. “I was a little taken a back at first that she was thinking of others at such a young age. I wanted to support her for trying to make it happen. Honestly I never expect it to get this big so it’s been amazing.”

Grand opening of the all inclusive playground at basil marella park in Greece. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/apgwMZol7M — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) August 12, 2021

“It’s a unique playground it’s the first truly accessible playground in Monroe County,” Founder of Endless Highway Rob Tortarella said.

“Santii, thank you because this all stemmed from your dream.” Endless Highway raised $50,000 to make the new park a reality.