ImageOut goes virtual, launches Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Image Out Film Festival will be all virtual this year.

The Rochester LBGT Film festival takes place Thursday and runs through Oct. 18. Organizers say due to concerns of the virus, they decided to hold it all virtual this year.

There will be many short films as well as more than 30 feature films including one with actress Kate Winslet that was just featured in the Toronto International Film Festival.

Image Out said the essence of the festival will still be there, but at the comfort of people’s homes.

“We didn’t postponed, we did not downsize, in fact, we are even bigger than our usual line up,” Programming Director Michael Gamilla said.

“So we really wanted to put together a festival that people would feel like it is still ImageOut, we have the same things that we offered expect for the social aspect of it. But anything that we program before there’s still here in the virtual festival.”

The festival’s big closing event will be a drive in screening at the Village Gate. More information can be found here.