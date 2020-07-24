Ide Family of Dealerships gives students new car

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic didn’t stop a tradition in Penfield, The Ide Family of Dealerships gave away a car to one lucky graduate of Penfield High School.

Students were given the opportunity to enter a raffle to receive a special price from the dealership. The only qualification is that they had to graduate high school.

The company announced that graduate Aamir Arshad won a brand new car. Aamir gets to choose between a 2020 Honda Civic or a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.

“Through quarantine, they’ve been doing everything in their power to make sure people get through this alright, “Arshad said. “Even before this car give away thing it was special to be apart of Penfield High School.”

$1,000 went to the second place winner and $500 to the third. The Ide Family of Dealerships holds this giveaway every yea.