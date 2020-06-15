Ibero’s affordable housing project seeks to buy city-owned parcels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big affordable housing project could take a step forward if the Rochester city council gives it the thumbs up. Ibero-American Development Corporation is looking to purchase roughly 15 parcels from the city of Rochester to provide affordable housing.

The project is called “Pueblo Nuevo” which includes about 104 housing units, which includes single family homes, duplexes and triplexes. The project has a price tag of $35 million.

A majority of it will be built in the North Clinton Avenue area. Ibero leaders say developing the area will mitigate some of the challenges it faces.

“ Right now the space that we are going to utilize to develop el Pueblo Nuevo, is open space and people misuse the space, and victimize the neighbors. So once we make this development, we are talking massive development, this site here will probably be a once in a lifetime opportunity to capitalize development and bring the neighborhood to a different stage,” said Eugenio Marlin, IADC Executive Director.

It has been part of the organization’s vision plan for years. IADC has conducted several surveys and talked to residents to come up with the best plan to develop the area’s predominantly Latino neighborhoods.

“ It’s our hope that we provide high quality and affordable housing in a way that is in places people want to live, and people identify with Clinton avenue. This would be a great opportunity for people who care about the community,” said Miguel Melendez, IADC Chief Community Engagement Officer.

The city council will vote to authorize the sale of the city-owned parcels on Tuesday.