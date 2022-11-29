ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Ibero-American Action League and Poder 97.1 are among the hundreds of non profit organizations in the nine-county Greater Rochester area hoping to raise funds through the annual Roc The Day campaign. Every year the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes organizes the online giving event to coincide with national Giving Tuesday that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

This year, leaders at Ibero hosted an 18-hour telethon to raise $50,000 for its numerous programs including Rochester’s first 24-hour Spanish radio station. Johnny Mambo and other Poder 97.1 DJ’s hit the airwaves beginning at 6 a.m. encouraging listeners and those watching via livestream to donate.

Angelica Perez Delgado, the President and CEO of Ibero explained, “We’ll have activities every hour. We just featured our housing program, our development corporation and we’ll have a couple of bands to come in later in the day to play live and we’ll have a big house party that will take it from 9 to midnight.”

Throughout the day several community leaders including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans stopped by Ibero to show their support. Mayor Evans said, “We’re working with Ibero on housing and many other initiatives and economic development issues. They are a part of our team and you know we talk about the larger context in Rochester in collaboration. Ibero is part of that collaboration.”

As an incentive, Ibero is auctioning a signed Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox jersey. People are asked to drop donations off at 216 Clifford Avenue, call 585-484-9989 or visit ibero.org or ROCtheday.org to make a donation.