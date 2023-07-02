ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One Webster girl is doing her part in showing acts of kindness to those in our community.

Allana Fisher, 11, was grocery shopping with her dad one day last year when she noticed people around looking, as she described it, “miserable.”

“I wanted to do something to brighten up their day,” she said.

And she did.

That day, Allana’s father, Thomas, and she bought a couple of bouquets and handed them out to strangers.

Allana wanted to start making flower-giving a tradition. Fast forward to Saturday, Allana and Thomas took to the Wegmans on Holt Road with over 300 carnations to hand out to shoppers.

“I personally think they felt good,” Allana said. While it feels nice to receive a flower, she added it feels the same way to give one.

After handing out at Wegmans, Allana and her team stopped at the nearby Dunkin’, and other places in the community. They handed flowers to employees, and strangers they saw in passing.

Thomas said he is proud of his daughter and hopes that ideas like hers will inspire other kids her age.

“At the time she was 10,” he said, “If there were more ideas like that, [the world] would be a lot more of a beautiful place.”

Allana said she hopes to continue the tradition of giving out flowers every year.