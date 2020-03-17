How to donate to new Community Crisis Fund to aide local non-profits amid COVID-19 outbreak

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, along with officials from the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Rochester Area Community foundation have announced a new initiative to help non-profits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This new, streamlined approach will help non-profits, volunteers, and concerned citizens alike in helping the organizations that are actively healing our community.

How to help

United Way introducing an online volunteer portal for concerned citizens to help

Activation of “Community Crisis Fund” to allow rapid deployment of resources to help non-profits impacted by the virus outbreak

Human service support hub, local hotline for info & updates to non-profits and community based organizations. Those interested in joining can do so by requesting via email at: CovidResponse@uwrochester.org.

“We are looking to help non-profit organizations manage through the crisis and beyond,” said Jennifer Leonard, President and CEO of Rochester Area Community Foundation. “They are having to close their offerings in some cases and step them up in others.”

“In this time of great uncertainty and great need, our community is doing what it does best – coming together and working together to ensure the needs of families across our community are being met,” said Bello. “I am proud to lead a community with this much compassion and willingness to help and with incredible organizations such as the United Way and the Rochester Area Foundation, who are stepping up in the face of this new challenge.”