How to be an anti-racist: Author hosts panel in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A conversation about anti-racism Monday night in Rochester.

Ibram X. Kendi, the author of How to be an Anti-Racist, spoke at the Hochstein School of Music.

Kendi is the founding director of the Anti-Racist Research and Policy Center a American University in Washington D.C.

Monday’s presentation included a panel discussion on how to apply anti-racist strategies here in Rochester.

“To be anti-racist, no one necessarily has to be altruistic,” Kendi said. “All we need people to do is actually what’s in their intelligent self-interest.”

The sold-out talk was sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, which moved its headquarters to Rochester this year.

News 8’s Mark Gruba spoke with Kendi about his book earlier this year: