ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – As we close out the month of July, we’re looking at a campaign aimed at celebrating Independence Day every day.

This time each year, Al Sigl highlights how children and adults with special needs are leading more independent lives with the help of several member agencies.

The group says this is all possible thanks to support from the community with donations staying local.

Funds raised benefit seven Al Sigl Member Agencies serving over 55,000 individuals and their families. Those include CP Rochester; EPI; Medical Motor Service; National Multiple Sclerosis Society Upstate NY; Rochester Hearing & Speech Center; Rochester Rehabilitation; and Starbridge.

Looking ahead, the organization’s Sports Classic Tennis Benefit returns to the Tennis Club of Rochester on Friday, August 18 through Saturday, August 19.

Learn more by watching the interview with News 8’s Brennan Somers and Christine Coletti from Al Sigl in the player on this page.