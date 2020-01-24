Hot cocoa-selling Greece girl accomplishes goal of getting swing for kids in wheelchairs

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — You may remember 7-year-old Santti Patel, the Greece girl who spent her day off of school on Monday to sell hot chocolate at Bill Grays for a good cause.

Santii was trying to raise enough money to fund a swing for kids in wheelchairs.

Friday, she found out that her goal has been accomplished.

Santii herself raised close to $1,000 through her hot cocoa fundraising efforts. However, for her to fund the swing and installation of which, she still needed some more money.

Enter Rob Tortorella from Endless Highway. Tortorella saw our story earlier this week and decided to get involved.

Tortorella surprised Santii at her school Friday to let her know that he and his organization would help fund her project all the way through, no matter the cost.

There’s still work to be done — including scouting locations, selecting the swing, and then installation — but the project is moving along, all thanks to the determination of a 7-year-old girl, and the goodwill of a local man who was inspired by her efforts.

This isn’t Santii’s first philanthropic endeavor either. Her parents told News 8 that for her last birthday she donated all of her presents to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.