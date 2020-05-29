‘Hope Dealers’ helping others overcome substance abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hope Dealers: Be The Change is a local organization that provides support for those overcoming substance abuse — and the COVID-19 crisis is not stopping them from their outreach.

The group is pairing with Restoration Rochester for its first virtual Narcan training on Saturday. The group also has scheduled activities every Sunday — including needle clean-ups, Facebook livestreams and dropping off prepackaged backpacks with survival gear.

Stephanie Forrester founded the group after winning her battle with substance abuse.

She and so many others are committed to remaining active in their mission, even if COVID-19 has changed their routine.

Forrester felt compelled to create the support group to share her stories with others, help those who feel alone in their struggle and cope with grief from the loss of her husband. He died from accidental overdose.

“I knew I needed something to deal with the grief and also work on myself and my recovery,” she said. Forrester said that those who are struggling with addiction need support now, more than ever and it is important that they don’t feel alone.

“Some don’t have access to housing, phone, or being able to take care of themselves properly,” she said.

In 142 weeks, Hope Dealers has picked up 125,407 needles, handed out 9,920 lunches and helped 161 people in recovery. “When things get hard, we really come together like we have seen over the past few weeks,” said Forrester.