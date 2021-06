ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Honor Flight Rochester is resuming flights for veterans this fall.

Due to the pandemic, the organization suspended trips this spring and all of last year. The organization says it will plan several trips for the fall, beginning September 11.

Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. free of charge to visit memorials in their honor. More than 3,200 local veterans have gone on 66 honor flight missions since 2008