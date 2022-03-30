ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Honor Flight Rochester announced it would begin resuming operations with Mission 70 this upcoming weekend.

Officials say a total of six missions are planned, beginning with the weekend of April 2 and April 3. Honor Flight Rochester paused its operations due to the pandemic, but officials say they are excited to move forward.

Since 2008 and through this weekend, Honor Flight Rochester has flown 3,435 veterans, funded by community individuals, organizations, corporations, and volunteers.

A welcome back celebration is planned for Sunday at the Greater Rochester International Airport. The flight is scheduled to arrive at 11:15 a.m.

The celebration will commence from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with former News 8 WROC anchor Maureen McGuire, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Abbie Riggins performing the Star-Spangled Banner, music from the Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes & Drums, and a color guard performance from Webster Police 1000 club.