ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The EquiCenter in Honeoye Falls is set to receive a $100,000 grant from the American Legion to support programming for veterans.

Staff first began offering services to vets in 2008 and have since developed a full range of experiences.

They add they believe the interaction between people and horses offers key emotional support, which will help veterans manage the consequences of combat and military service as they transition to civilian life.

“For me, it is so impactful to see just people’s lives being changed for the better. I mean they could come in here. You know, they could come in here at their darkest hour and leave with a whole new perspective on life,” Chief Development Officer Ryan Shear said.

The EquiCenter also hosts therapeutic horticulture programs, which offer hands-on interaction with nature. Organizers say this can double as a valuable employment resource.