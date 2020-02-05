Homeless census doesn’t include most students, couch surfers, or those living in cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Point in Time is a snapshot count of the homeless population in Rochester. It happened a couple of weeks ago but there’s worry about who made it in and who did not and the consequence of that.

Some homeless students and families aren’t being counted in this group. This includes people who technically have a place to stay for now but it may not be permanent. Some local groups are worried there’s a large group of people in the community who are homeless but aren’t receiving services.

Anna Valeria-Iseman from the Open Door Mission participates in the Point in Time and said it’s a great program. But she’s worried about who’s going uncounted.

“Oftentimes families find themselves able to stay somewhere for a day, a week, a month at a time and the problem is they’re not going to always fall on the radar of some of our shelter providers in other systems so they are uncounted because they are staying with someone on a temporary basis,” she said.

Valeria-Iseman said the Department of Housing and Urban Development doesn’t recognize this group of people as homeless. Many who fall into that category are students. She said broadening the definition of homeless would include this population.

HUD defines homelessness as:

Literally homeless

Imminent risk of homelessness

Homeless under other federal statutes

Fleeing/attempting to flee domestic violence

Only the first one is counted in the Point in Time.

“We don’t necessarily need to answer the question of how are we going to pay for it we at least need to identify that they’re there. These folks are the ones calling our shelters every day saying, ‘we need help we’re sleeping in our car,'” said Valeria-Iseman.

Connie Sanderson is the executive director at Partners Ending Homelessness, the organization that runs the Point in Time locally. She said it’s difficult to find a way to track those living with family or friends temporarily. Sanderson believes the two counts should be kept separate for now. She said there’s no opportunity for more funding in the foreseeable future and she doesn’t see how we’d spread the funding we do have evenly.

“For the past several years there’s been a really big push for prioritizing housing and services for people who are most vulnerable and I would say people who really have no housing are probably much more vulnerable than people who are doubled up and staying with others, even though that’s not a good situation for people, I think there’s a difference,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson submits an application and how it’s scored determines how much money the community receives. So what happens if numbers increased year after year?

“That could jeopardize our funding because it means we’re not using our funding appropriately we’re not making any improvements but we do want to report the correct numbers and we do report those,” she said.

Both groups tell me the school districts submit numbers of homeless students to the Department of Education.

The count for the Point in Time will be released later this year.

