Holidays at the Market returns to Rochester Public Market, with precautions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Public Market is bringing back the popular Holidays at the Market series, with new safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seasonal shopping series begins Sunday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors will be at the market with products like trees, wreaths, crafts, clothes, and other giftable items. There will also be food and drink available.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be live entertainment at event this year. Shoppers and vendors will be required to wear face coverings, and hand sanitizing stations have been posted around the market.

A second Holidays at the Market event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The final event is set for Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Vendor spaces are still available. Click this link to apply.