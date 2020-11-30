Holidays at the Market now at Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – For 25 years, the Rochester Public Market has opened before Christmas for its annual Holidays at the Market event and despite COVID-19 concerns, this year’s celebration will still go on.

The tradition kicked off with dozens of holiday focused vendors lined up outdoors. People were able to shop local for some homemade holiday gifts.

The City of Rochester did scale back the event, cutting live entertainment but families were still able to enjoy the day.

Holidays at the Market continues every Sunday until December 13.