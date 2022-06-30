ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A $13 million affordable housing development project was recently completed in Rochester’s El Camino neighborhood, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

Pueblo Nuevo Phase II, part of Hochul’s statewide affordable housing initiative, created 29 new homes in the form of 12 duplex properties and five single family houses. All of the homes are deemed affordable to households earning at or below 50% of the area’s median income.

A vacant warehouse, located at 216 Clifford Avenue, was also converted into a 10,000 square foot community center for the neighborhood.

Phase I of Pueblo Nuevo brought an additional 75 apartments for lower-income families to the neighborhood, bringing the total number of homes to 104. 19 of the apartments were reserved for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and came with access to supportive services through the Ibero-American Action League.

Additionally, it turned a city-owned lot, located at 12 Hoeltzer Street, into a community green space of gardens, walking paths, a playground, and a picnic pavilion.

“Supportive housing projects like the Pueblo Nuevo project are critical to bringing back neighborhoods like El Camino in Rochester that have long been neglected,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado stated in a press release.

Six homes in the project are reserved for formerly homeless households, and will come with access to on-site support services funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. Services include helping residents access community resources, prepare for and gain employment, and address barriers to independent living.

“Every New Yorker deserves quality, safe, affordable housing with access to the resources they need to succeed,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release. “Our investments in El Camino have created more than just new homes for Rochester families; we are also ensuring the neighborhood has the services, amenities, and features that will sustain this community in the long term.”

Funding for the construction of Pueblo Nuevo Phase II came in the form of $9 million from Federal and State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, and $3.5 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided $92,400 in support through the Low-rise New Construction Program.