Federal grant funds 30 beds at Veterans Outreach Center to combat homelessness

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center has been awarded a federal grant to combat veteran homelessness in the area.

Specifically, this grant will fund 30 beds at the VOC, allowing the organization to provide transitional housing for veterans on their way to a more permanent living solution. “Additionally, the VOC will be able to provide individualized treatment services veterans may need to get back on their feet,” a statement reads.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges, especially amongst the veteran population, but we firmly believe that our homeless shelter has given veterans the space and the resources to overcome the challenges they face and move forward with their lives,” Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said in a statement.

The VOC is among 425 other awardees nationwide to receive a share in the full $279 million package disbursed by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

“Our nation’s veterans risked everything to protect America — yet too often, these brave men and women are forgotten when they return home, leaving them without the tools and resources they need to thrive in civilian life,” Congressman Joe Morelle said in a statement. “While we can never repay the debt we owe these courageous veterans, we can do more to ensure they have the safety and stability they deserve. I am grateful that this grant will support the incredible work the Veterans Outreach Center does every day and help set veterans in our community on a path toward success.”

The VOC currently provides access to 20 beds, this award would expand the number they offer to keep pace with the increased need from our veteran community.

More information on the VOC and its services can be found here.