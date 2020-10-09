Memorial Art Gallery holds virtual celebration of Hispanic Heritage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration that usually takes place at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester will go virtual.

Because of the pandemic, organizers say it had to be changed to keep families safe but at the same time able to celebrate. All throughout the week, there have been video clips posted on social media talking about the different Latin American countries along with historic tidbits.

Virtual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day at MAG (10/11)

Celebrando la Familia | Celebrating Family

This year, our Celebration Day will take place online and will include free, virtual events for all ages! https://t.co/YgLpBZSlsb — Memorial Art Gallery (@MAG_Rochester) September 24, 2020

The virtual celebration will include a spotlight on Puerto Rico and a cultural fashion show, which is a crowd favorite. There will also be music and bands playing like the Mambo Kings.

For more information click here.