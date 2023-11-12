ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks around the globe are taking part in Diwali celebrations. The holiday also known as the Festival of Lights holds significant cultural and religious significance in Hinduism.

Here at home, the Hindu Temple of Rochester is opening their doors to all who wish to participate. Whether folks want to join in prayer, or simply meet new people. Organizers say it’s a wonderful chance to meet people from similar backgrounds.

“For the past 25 years, the Hindu Temple of Rochester has provided this family to people who come from India, far away from their homeland,” Hindu Temple of Rochester Chetna Chandrakala said. “They get to see the culture that they would have felt in their homeland and Diwali is a very special day, just like Christmas to everyone. It’s our Diwali and everyone’s welcome so it is a great way to celebrate with people from India.”

For those who wish to join in the celebrations, the Hindu Temple of Rochester is located on Pinnacle Road in Pittsford.