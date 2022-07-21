ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hillside — a local group that supports youth and families overcoming challenges — held an event to celebrate 185 years of service on Thursday.

The organization’s mission aims to assist children, adults, and families to positively impact their lives and strengthen their family bonds, according to Hillside’s website.

The celebration was held at the group’s Monroe Avenue location. The President and CEO of Hillside, Maria Cristalli, praised their staff as being key to reaching this milestone.

“Our staff contributes to the longevity of this organization. 1,800 staff on the team in multiple locations in Central and Western New York, and Prince George’s County, Maryland,” Cristalli said. “We got our start right here in Rochester and get amazing support here from the community.”

The agency first opened in 1837 as the Rochester Orphan Asylum, founded by the Rochester Female Charitable Society to recognize the needs of vulnerable children.