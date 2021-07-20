Hill Haven nursing home closing this fall after more than 4 decades of care in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than 40 years of offering local care, Hill Haven Rehabilitation and Transitional Care Center will close this fall, officials from Rochester Regional Health announced Tuesday.

“Hill Haven has been a staple of our community,” Jill Graziano, RN, BSN, MBA, Senior Vice President of Extended Care at Rochester Regional Health said in a press release Tuesday. “Following months of deliberation and careful consideration, we are announcing the building’s retirement, but not its legacy, which our employees will carry forward. We are committed to keeping 100 percent of Hill Haven’s 350 staff members with positions throughout the health system.”

Officials say several factors influenced the decision to close the facility, including “the shifting needs of the community, as well as growth of in-home and transitional senior living and health care options.” Officials say nursing homes across the state and country are also experiencing similar patterns.

“New choices of care continue to emerge as more people seek alternatives to nursing homes—a trend that has been growing, even before the pandemic, which has impacted admissions,” Graziano said in a press rlease . “As an integrated healthcare delivery system, we understand continuum of care is essential and Rochester Regional is positioned to meet the needs of many Hill Haven residents through our wide-range of personalized, comprehensive programs such as long-term care, home care, and ElderONE: part of the national Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) network, among others.”

Officials say The New York State Department of Health has approved Rochester Regional Health’s operational closure plan, adding that all Hill Haven employees will receive details of their new job placements within other parts of the integrated health system in the coming days.

“Our employees mean a great deal to our health system and we could not be more proud of them,” Denis Vinnik, Hill Haven Administrator of Rochester Regional Health said in a press release. “We celebrate their great history of serving residents and the Rochester community. And, we look forward to the continuation of their service and unwavering dedication to our health system and the community.”