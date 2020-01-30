Higher-than-average January temperatures making it easier for potholes to form

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Picture this: you just drove over a pothole.

Annoying? Yes.

Potentially damaging to your car? Also yes.

Doug McAvoy, a mechanic in East Rochester, knows which part of the car you should keep an eye on after you go through a pothole.

“It’s going to be your front axles,” explained McAvoy. “Front wheels, front tires, it’s the heaviest part of the car and it’s the first thing to hit the pothole.”

McAvoy says the constant freezing and thawing of the roads this winter takes its toll on the roads.

James Gilbert explains how potholes form in this weather:

“It makes us more vigilant in the sense that we know that we need to start that process as soon as possible,” said Jordan Guerrein, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Transportation, describing how the state handles filling potholes. “But when we’re in our snow and ice operations, we don’t take the plows off our trucks until the last snow of the season.”



“But I wouldn’t say it makes it more difficult for us, in the sense that this is something that we deal with every year,” said Guerrein.