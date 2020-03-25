Hickey Freeman sews medical masks for Rochester General Hospital

Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing is now making medical masks for the staff a Rochester General Hospital. (News 8 WROC Photo/JOSH NAVARRO)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing has made a shift from designer clothing, to medical masks this week.

The Rochester-based international company began the production of masks for the staff at Rochester General Hospital.

On Monday, 1,400 masks were sewn and 3,000 pieces were cut for production.

Everyone is stepping up! Even in the #Fashion world. @hickeyfreeman has sewed 1,400 masks & 3,000 pieces were cut for production. The goal is to make 100’s of thousands of the masks and donated to Rochester General Hospital @ROCRegional to help flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/FmvsU7yAUE — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) March 24, 2020

“We have hundreds of the best sewing machine operators in the country. When Rochester General made the request, of course we answered the call. We will do whatever it takes,” CEO Stephen Granovsky said in a statement. “This is a small contribution compared to the health care workers we are helping protect.”

HFTC is manufacturing with an initial on-site staff, keeping with the social distancing rules. The facility has temporary closed its operations. Over the past weekend, the company said it received responses from over 7,000 volunteers who have the skills to contribute to sewing masks.

In a release, the company said it is considering to expand its capacity by producing at-home kits for volunteers who want to contribute.