Heroes Brewing unveils ‘Hop Grenade’ double IPA to honor Marine Corps birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heroes Brewing Company is celebrating the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps in a way beer lovers will enjoy.

“Hop Grenade” is the brewery’s new double rye IPA.

Company officials say it’s not for the faint of heart, or those who can’t hand explosions of hop aroma and flavor.

Heroes Brewing partnered with Genesee Valley Marine Corps League Detachment No. 223 to make this all possible, and proceeds from the can sales of this beer will benefit them.

“Amazing that we’re able to connect with heros brewing company,” said Jason Tiefel, Genesee Valley Marine Corps League Detachment. “I knew very little about them going forward but coming into this and doing the reasearch and everything like that, this is an amazing organization.”

” Our lead brewer is a Marine veteran, and this was his selection to the Genesee Vally Detachment, so we’re proud to donate some of the proceeds to help support their programs and mission,” said Greg Fagen, Heroes Brewing Company.

If you didn’t know, Heroes Brewing Company partners with a local charity or nonprofit for every beer they make, with a part of the sales going back to that agency.