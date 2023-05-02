ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This month of course brings us Mother’s Day, a time to celebrate and say thank you to all the great women in our lives.

It can also be a lonely time for some, but you have the chance to change that.

You can chip in and support the Volunteers of America Upstate NY annual campaign called “I Remember Mama.”

“It’s so heartwarming every year,” group spokesperson Jordynn Barnhart Sullivan told News 8’s Brennan Somers. “Our goal is to recognize elderly women in our community who are alone on Mother’s Day so in just a few weeks we’ll be delivering more than 200 gift baskets all across Monroe County to women who will be spending the day alone.”

Learn more about ways to support the cause here.