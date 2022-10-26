ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever, Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 will host a food truck festival centered around fall flavors.

Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of fall-themed food truck offerings.

The first annual Flavors of Fall Food Truck Festival kicks off Friday, October 28 at 4 p.m.

School organizers say the Rochester Fire Department will have a fire truck for children to climb on and explore, and the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will have officers and deputies on-hand to teach students and families about safety.

As part of the celebration, the school will be raising money to create a “needs bank” for food, personal hygiene and clothing items for distribution to neighbors near School No. 50.

Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 is located at 301 Seneca Avenue.