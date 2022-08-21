ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lynn Mazurkiewicz, the wife of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, spoke publicly for the first time at a Tribute Ride for her husband’s service and fundraiser for officers battling PTSD.

New York’s True Blue Chapter has held events like these for a couple of years now. This time, however, they came together with the Fairport Educational Alliance to continue their charity work in honor of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

At the event, Lynn Mazurkiewicz revealed the hero her husband was behind his badge. She said she felt many emotions, but stayed strong in remembering her husband’s dedication to serving others.

“While I’m angry, heartbroken, and sad, I know deep down he would have been right back at work tomorrow if he had the chance because he loved his job,” Lynn Mazurkiewicz said.

She also explained that the family has been overwhelmed by all of the support coming in for them while reflecting on how her husband faced any challenge in his 29 years of service to the Rochester Police Department.

“My husband lived his dream of being a police officer every day. Unfortunately, he lived during a time where he was unsupportive as were all the police officers,” Mazurkiewicz said. “He was looked down on and disrespected in so many ways, but he still went to work and did his job.”

At the event, many bikers, trucks, and decorated cars followed her speech by doing a tribute ride throughout the town to show the Mazurkiewicz family that they are never alone during these difficult times.

“It’s a calling and the families know that,” said Darren Davis, a retired Roanoke police officer. “They know that person who became law enforcement that’s a calling and it’s a very difficult thing because they don’t know if that person is going to come back or not. It’s the hardest thing to do to let your loved one go away.”

“We’re in support of them and back them as much as they can,” said Joyce Spammer, a driver in the parade. “I have little cards I give to police officers thanking them for their service because they don’t get enough appreciation.”

Other purposes of the ride were to raise money to support first responders battling PTSD.

“Raising money for LEAP, which is an organization that provides direct support for law enforcement who are suffering from PTSD and other physical elements,” said Joe Chenlly, an organizer with New York’s True Blue Chapter.

Donations can be made to both LEAP’s website and the Fairport Educational Alliance’s website.