ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pete DuPre will be laid to rest Wednesday. The local World War II veteran died last week at 98 years old.

Most everyone called DuPre “Harmonica Pete,” because he was known around the world for his harmonica playing.

He regularly played the National Anthem at sporting events around the country.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Assumption on Fairport Road. It will also be streamed online.