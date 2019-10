VICTOR, NY (WROC-TV) Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals primarily to elderly people in need. In Ontario County, they rely on 200 volunteers to accomplish this mission. Currently they have 135 of those slots open.

"Well, we are in desperate need of volunteers right now. We have 48 open routes," says Tammy Richmond, volunteer coordinator for Ontario County. She says this time of year is when many of the volunteers leave for warmer temperatures, and the impact is being felt.