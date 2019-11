ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) A report from earlier this year says on any given night, about 835 people in Rochester are without a home.

"It's unfair to assume what a homeless person looks like", says Rochester City school board president Van White. He adds nine percent of the student population is homeless. That number has increased by 46 percent the past decade.

"If a child doesn't have a place to lay his head and get three square meals, it can represent challenges for our teachers and principals and it really does take an entire community to address those problems," says White.