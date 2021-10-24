Halloween takes over 32nd annual Al Sigl Walkabout fundraiser in Rochester

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastview Mall in Rochester played host to hundreds of in-costume crowds who came together to showoff their Halloween sprit and support thousands with special needs in the area.

The 32nd iteration of the walkabout Sunday benefited Al Sigl member agencies, who provide educational and social resources to 55,000 different people with impairment.

Everyone is encouraged to take part in the annual fundraiser that celebrates abilities.

“Our primary focus is inclusion,” Al Sigl Presidnet Tom O’Connor said. “We want to make sure everybody feels as though they can feel rewarded and celebrated here today. It’s just an absolutely wonderful place to make sure people feel like they’re part of the family, and it’s important to bring people together especially coming out of the pandemic.”

Costumes ranged from cynical movie characters to outright depictions of mythical creatures. A panel of judges critiqued each person’s attempt at best costume this year, including contests for cutest as well as best group costume.

You can still participate in the costume contest if you missed out on the fun by emailing your costume photo to info@alsigl.org by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25.

Al Sigl holds several community events in and around the region. If you weren’t able to participate in the walkabout, you could still donate to the cause at AlSigl.org/WalkAbout.