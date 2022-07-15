ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is giving support to the construction of a house on Saxton Street Friday for a local family in need of support.

Flower City Habitat for Humanity gathered community members and elected officials to support the building of the family’s new home to continue their mission of achieving the “American Dream” of homeownership.

According to FCHH, the build is supported by the Builders Exchange of Rochester (ROBEX), Catholic Charities Youthbuild, and local construction members — all of whom are donating time, money, and resources to contribute to this construction.

Officials from both organizations said they hope this construction makes local youth aware of the viability of a career in construction by using the site to train students and job-seekers.

Assemblyman Demond Meeks was also on-site to support the construction and also hopes this will make people want to pursue a career in construction

“This is an opportunity for them to actually learn a skill trade and apply a skill set but it also gives them a sense of pride, said Assemblyman Meeks. “For years to come, they can ride by this property and let their family members know that I took part in building up that property “