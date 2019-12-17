Guiding Eyes for the Blind seeking volunteers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you love puppies Guiding Eyes for the Blind could use your help!

The Regional Coordinator for Guiding Eyes for the Blind Kari Livingstone said the organization is actively seeking volunteers Tuesday morning during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’re looking for people who are willing to take a puppy into their home, for about a year, roughly a year – it could be from 10 to 15 months – and just socialize them, get them used to public places, and get them ready emotionally and just their maturity level, and get them up to par so that they can then start their formal training back with Guiding Eyes,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone had her dog Farrow with her. She received Farrow at eight weeks. She’ll be 11 months old on December 20. Two of Farrow’s siblings are also being raised locally as part of Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Livingstone finds the volunteer work fulfilling. “It’s all about the dogs,” she said. “That’s one of the things I love about Guiding Eyes, is that the dogs are paramount – their well being, everything about the dogs is what’s most important to them.”

Livingstone said Guiding Eyes for the Blind can make a big difference for a person in need. “With Guiding Eyes for the Blind, it is primarily aiding visually impaired and blind people – helping them with mobility, helping them get around. It gives them a better sense of freedom.”

The best way to learn more about volunteering is to contact Guiding Eyes directly, through the website. On the Guiding Eyes website you can find out about how to be a puppy raiser, puppy-sitter, help with administrative duties, or simply make a donation.