Groundbreaking recovery: Villa of Hope begins development on new facility in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction started Wednesday on Villa of Hope’s new integrated recovery and mental health facility in Greece.

Villa of Hope officials were joined by Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, and other local officials for a virtual groundbreaking ceremony.

Officials say the two centers — a detox center and outpatient clinic— will serve people 16 years and older in Monroe County and the surrounding areas as Villa of Hope continues to support youth and adults who are battling substance abuse and working on their mental health and wellness.

The medically-supervised withdrawal and stabilization treatment center will be the first community, agency-run inpatient center of its kind in Monroe County.

“Individuals and families seeking help should not have to travel outside of Monroe County to find it,” said Christina Gullo, President and CEO of Villa of Hope. “We need to eliminate barriers and stigma to get people the help they need – when and where they need it. Drugs are killing our friends, neighbors, and young people – they are killing our communities. We all need to step up and take on this challenge.”

Full press conference

Officials say having this new facility in Monroe County will help provide a change in access for individuals who need Villa of Hope services and support.

“The Villa of Hope’s investment in the detox facility and the mental health and behavioral health treatment facility are valuable resources that will go a long way toward helping those struggling to find their way to find the help, the support, and treatment they deserve,” Dr. Mendoza said.

Officials say the facility will offer short-term medical inpatient treatment that focuses on physically stabilizing patients who are stopping the use of alcohol and other drugs. They say the facility provide “structured, around-the-clock treatment programs under the watchful care of physicians, nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, and licensed therapists and will be open 24 hours a day.”

Officials say after completing withdrawal, patients will be able to continue treatment in other programs such as the Villa of Hope Outpatient Clinic and/or residential group home programs.