After a weekend that didn't have a whole lot of warmth to go around, our Memorial Day weather was nothing short of beautiful. Clouds are starting to stream in tonight, but limited moisture keeps most of the area dry, aside from a few sprinkles. Clouds will likely linger into Tuesday morning, but a gradual erosion of the cloud deck buys us at least partial afternoon sunshine.

An active system across the Plains has eyes on our area, but it's going to take a few days for it to trek eastward. That buys us a generally quiet Tuesday and Wednesday as highs take a run into the middle 70s both days. That system will finally get here into Wednesday night, spreading widespread showers and thunderstorms into the region. Scattered rain and rumbles will continue into Thursday, especially south of I-90. This appears to represent our wettest part of the workweek with only a few showers and storms lingering Friday.