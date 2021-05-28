Groundbreaking for new senior apartment complex in Clarkson

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Older adults in Monroe County will soon have more options for safe and affordable housing.

Federal, state and local officials took part in a groundbreaking for Wellington North in the Town of Clarkson. It will be a new apartment complex just for seniors.

“The 50 units of senior housing being constructed will allow seniors in the community to live in state of the art buildings with the amenities they need to age in place,” Owner of ODS Management Neil Hourihan said.

The project, which costs $15.8 million dollars, will also offer supportive services for seniors. The building is going up next to wellington woods, an apartment complex for families. Wellington woods is being renovated. The two projects together total more than $35 million.