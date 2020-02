GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff at Greece Odyssey High School took the time over February break to send a positive note to all students.

Each message was individually addressed, on every single locker in the school — which covers three floors of the building and six grades of students.

The heart-shaped messages read: “You are loved. You are important. You matter.”

Rachel Cannioto Christopher, a mother of a student, sent this video post to News 8 WROC Monday morning.