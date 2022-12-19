ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District announced they will be providing holiday meal kits for 300 families in a collaborative event with Foodlink and the Lakeshore Community Church.

Volunteers will assemble for the event at Lakeshore Community Church to begin assembling the meal kits — 150 community members will then arrive at the church and pick up some of the boxes while 150 more boxes will be given out at Greece schools.

In a statement, Kelly Sperduto, the coordinator of the Greece Central School District Community Schools, explained that the event is a part of the Community Schools strategy — a strategy to provide support for families in need.

“There has been a steady uptick in families saying they need help,” said Sperduto. “Grocery budgets just don`t go as far as they used to.”

This is the third year that the school district has teamed up with these organizations to provide holiday meals to those in need.