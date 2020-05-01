Breaking News
Greece Athena staff delivers signs to 2020 graduates

Community
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — High School seniors are missing out on some pivotal moments due to the pandemic but teachers and staff members wanted to give the students a reason to smile.

Greece Athena employees delivers close to 300 signs to families and students that were decorate by the staff earlier on Friday. Families were also encouraged to decorate their doors and welcome the teachers.

“I just really appreciate it that the staff is taking the time to come out here to just about every senior’s house put the signs out and to just know that they are thinking of us — the class of 2020,” Senior Haylee Beikirich said.

Many seniors are hoping that they will be able to in some way, walk the stage at graduation and receive their diploma.

