Greece Athena security guard saves student with Heimlich maneuver

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A security guard at Greece Athena High School was celebrated Monday, after using the Heimlich maneuver to save a choking student.

Greece Central Schools Director of Security Steve Chatterton shared security footage of security guard Robin Cooper’s fast response on Twitter, saying “Training pays off.”

Have you ever sat through training and wondered why you were there? Training pays off. Huge shout out to my security guard Robin Cooper who recognized a student was choking and performing the Heimlich maneuver! pic.twitter.com/aW0blAvByV — Steve Chatterton (@Captsjc) March 1, 2021

The security footage is timestamped 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

Chatterton went on to say that the student’s family gave permission to share the video, but the student will not be identified.