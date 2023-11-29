ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — Each year on Giving Tuesday, ‘Roc The Day’ opens up its website for all nonprofit organizations to receive donations from the community in one virtual location.

One of those in particular is the Greater Rochester Spina Bifida Association.

President of Greater Rochester Spina Bifida Association Chris Muller says he wasn’t aware of the condition prior to his son and explains that there is a range of impacts people may have with it.

“Spina Bifida is a birth defect where part of the spine may not form properly in the womb and as part of that, there’s an array of different challenges that somebody may have that may range from very minor to severe. My son is in a wheelchair and can’t walk. other people may walk around just fine,” said Muller.

He says between medical expenses, doctor appointments, the cost of wheelchairs Spina Bifida can be a very expensive thing for families and often only a fraction will be covered by insurance, this is where GRSBA can help.

“So, we can help families with things like medical expenses. We also have social events with the families and the communities around where we can invite them to have a picnic or other ways they get to know other families in the community and to have that support system that many people may need,” said Muller.

Shawna Lee Ryan, who is one of the board directors for the organization, lives with Spina Bifida. She says although Spina Bifida may have impacted her way of living in some ways it does not define her or others who have it.

“We are normal people, we live normal lives for the most part, our normal. It may look different but it is our normal and we just want to be viewed as normal people,” said Ryan.

To make a donation you can visit RocTheDay.org. There you donate to GRSBA along with other nonprofit organizations in the area.