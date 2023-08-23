ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman and Red Cross member is heading to Hawaii to support the relief efforts there.

Wanda Martinez-Johncox is a volunteer and board member of the American Red Cross of Greater Rochester. She is being deployed to Hawaii to support all those facing the aftermath of deadly wildfires.

This comes as the death toll in Maui continues to climb, with at least 115 confirmed dead — while search and rescue efforts are still underway with hundreds of others still missing.

Martinez-Johncox is leaving Wednesday morning and will be assisting in a shelter over there where she says they hold over two-thousand people.

She explains while she’s there, she will be assisting with one main need people are seeking the most.

“Get to know what they need as much as we can to alleviate and relieve their needs,” she says. “People need medications, they have kids. We get that information and it’s being put in the system. Then people make sure they get stuff they need. So they need to come and call here for special medication or anything like that.”

She explains the devastation Islanders have already faced, and how it’s not just affecting them physically, but mentally as well.

“I know, as an Islander from Puerto Rico, I am pretty sure it’s hard to get resources and stuff to the island,” Martinez-Johncox says. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through at all. I mean, it’s just devastating what they’re going through, not only physically or what they lost, but mentally.”

She adds another major need people are looking for — someone who is able to speak Spanish.

Martinez-Johncox will be in Maui until at least September 11.