‘Grammie’s Blessing Box’ in Victor provides supplies to needy amid pandemic

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s almost like a little home, perched above the hilly front yard of Helen Senn in Victor.

A blessing box – known on Facebook as “Grammie’s Blessing Box” – all started back in April, according to Senn.

It’s used about four times a week, and sometimes the blessing box is completely emptied, said Senn.

The pantry is named for Helen’s Grammie — Gertrude — who lived through the Great Depression, and lived by the virtues of caring and giving, especially during desperate times.

“If you need anything, please help yourself,” said Senn. “If there’s something you want to donate, please do so, because the need is really great.”

Senn told News 8 she had planned the blessing box long before the pandemic, but the need grew due to the unique circumstances brought about by COVID-19.

“The need is extremely great,” said Senn. “We are very thankful that the community has backed us.”

It’s almost like a little home, perched above the front lawn of one Victor family. It’s a blessing box stocked with supplies like food and shampoo, and while you may have seen a few like it around town, there’s a unique story behind this one. It’s on @News_8 at 11 tonight. pic.twitter.com/Oy3rY6VITR — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 25, 2020

Senn said she would continue stocking the supply box, even after the pandemic.