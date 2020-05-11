1  of  76
Closings
Graduates at SJFC celebrated in social-distance style ceremony

Community
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – This past weekend was one to remember for the class of 2020.

At St. John Fisher College, students were supposed to walk the stage and get their diplomas. Instead, they held a virtual ceremony.

Ranita Williams is the 2020 class president and her commencement speech had to be delivered online. While the situation is unique, the feeling of graduating is still special.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now, as everything’s going on, from seeing how my speech impacted people, to the car parade my family did for me, I’m in a very humble position right now I would say,” Williams said.

Congratulations to all the 2020 graduates.

