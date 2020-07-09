Grab-and-go summer meals in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Summer Meals Partnership in Rochester will continue this summer despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Lattanzio, the Senior Program Manager at Causewave Community Partners, discussed some of the changes participants will encounter Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Every summer, Foodlink, the City of Rochester, and the Rochester City School District partner to provide free meals for families. This summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those meals will be offered in a grab-and-go capacity at various sites in Rochester. Lattanzio explained that will help keep families and volunteers safe.

The summer meals program addresses an ongoing need for students to access nutritious meals during the months when school is not in session. This year the program will serve as an extension of what was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to the grab-and-go sites, RTS is providing buses that will loop several city neighborhoods with grab-and-go meals to increase coverage and access.

For more information about sites and hours of operation, call 2-1-1 or visit summermealsroc.org.