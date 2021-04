In honor of Arbor Day, over 300 local scouts will be “taking action on the environment” as part of a Good For Nature community service project.

Arbor Day is a day of observance in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees.

The group will be planting 3,200 tree seedlings at county parks including Mendon Ponds Park and Powder Mills Park. The event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.