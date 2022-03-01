ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A forum with pastors was held Tuesday evening hoping to find ways to end the spike in violence in the City of Rochester.

In 2021, Rochester set a record for homicides in the city, 81, and youth violence saw a big uptick as well. The numbers for 2022 are already on the rise; there have been eight murders so far this year according to the Rochester Police Department open data portal.

Pastor Doctor Rickey Harvey at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church held a “View” like forum, virtually, with other pastors. He says one main point is that God and family both matter in society, and when those things come first, it could have an impact on reducing violence in the community.

“God through families. We believe that God working through the families and through mom and dad —- working through employment, working through child care, working through all kinds of assistance that will cause parents and parenting to be more accessible so parents don’t have to stay away from their children all day long and leave their kids unattended,” he says.

The event was streamed on Mt. Olivet’s Facebook page, also on their YouTube channel.