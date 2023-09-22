ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is looking to help asylum seekers in our area.

Go Ministries is a non-profit organization that provides people in need with food and clothing within the Rochester community.

They offer a clothing center and food pantry, open weekly, with the goal to meet a person’s full-needs and provide encouragement as they grow.

Cuevas Walker with Go Ministries tells News 8 why it’s important for him to help give back to the community.

“I used to be homeless. I used to sleep outside. I used to live in shelters,” Walker said. “And I always said the worst type of person you can ever become, is somebody who forgot where they came from. And I believe when the Lord brought you through some things, you have to now help those people just like you.”

The center is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1085 Norton Street. For more information on how to donate, click here.